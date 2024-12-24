[Latest PDF] Plastic Antioxidants Market To See Incredible Growth During 2024-2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plastic Antioxidants Markets Trends

The global plastic antioxidants is projected to reach $4,962.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global plastic antioxidants was pegged at $3.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.Download Sample Report at:Major motivators for market growthProtection provided by antioxidants against thermal and oxidative degradation and promising plastic consumption have boosted the growth of the global plastic antioxidants market. However, the implementation of stringent regulatory policies hampers the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in use of agriculture plastic is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Plastic Antioxidants Market by Type (Phenols, Amines, Phosphites, Organic Sulfides, Antioxidant Blends, and Others), Form (Liquid and Solid), and Polymer Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".Major market playersSI GroupClariant AGBASF SESumitomo Chemical Co. LtdDover Chemical CorporationEverspring Chemical Co. LtdAmfine Chemical Corporation3v Sigma USA IncSongwonSolvay S.ABuy Now This Report With Special Offer:Phenols segment dominated the marketBased on type, the phenols segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global plastic antioxidants market, owing to rise in the adoption of high-performance plastic. However, the phosphites segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. As phosphites function as an extender that enhances the life cycle of the final products, which increases the growth of the segment.Polymer resin segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2026Based on polymer resin, the polypropylene segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% through 2026, owing to rise in demands across the range of industries. However, the polyethylene segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global plastic antioxidants industry, due to rise in demands of polyethylene in the packaging industry.North America to manifest the fastest CAGRThe market across North America is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise the increase in the adoption of plastic material for packaging used in various industries. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific the market dominated in 2018, contributing to around half of the total revenue, owing to the presence of a huge consumer base i.e. established automotive and electronic & electrical industries, and stable growth in the construction industry.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :Key Findings of the Study:The plastic antioxidants market is analyzed from 2018 to 2026The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the plastic antioxidants industryThe plastic antioxidants market size in provided in terms of volume & revenueBased on type, the phenols segment emerged as the major revenue-generating segment in 2018 due to its major application in plastic productionBased on polymer resin, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and is anticipated to be the largest one by the end of the forecast period. Increase in demand for high-density and low-density polyethylene in the automotive, construction, and other industries is driving the demand for plastic antioxidants in polyethylene productionAsia-Pacific is the largest regional market due to the highest automotive production and sales outlook, strong industrial growth, and the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China recorded the highest plastic production as well as demand over the past few years due to its emergence as the global manufacturing hub; leading Asia-Pacific to account for major market shareApart from the large consumer base of plastics, the factors such as growth in environmental awareness, rise in adoption of bio-based chemicals, and health hazards associated with plastic additives restrain the growth of the marketIncrease in use of plastic in the agriculture sector is projected to offer new growth opportunities to the global plastic antioxidants market during the forecast periodAccess Full Summary Report:Related Reports:Bio Plasticizers Market :Reinforced Plastics Market :Plastic Coatings Market :Aminic Antioxidants Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.