Over Six Million Ukrainians Receive 1,000 UAH Under Winter Esupport Program PM

Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal shared this information on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Christmas holidays are always a time for care and solidarity. Taking care of people, especially those in difficult circumstances, is our duty. That's why, on the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky, we are implementing the Winter Support package for every Ukrainian family. 10.3 million Ukrainians applied for the one-time aid of 1,000

UAH under the Winter eSupport program. More than six million have already received this assistance from the state," said Shmyhal.

According to him, this month payments for the Warm Winter program also began.

"The state has allocated 3.8

billion

UAH for its implementation. Thus, nearly 600,000 Ukrainians will receive additional 6,500

UAH," said the Prime Minister.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to launch the Winter eSupport program on December

1, providing a payment of 1,000

UAH per person.

Ukrainians submitted 6 million applications for the "Winter eSupport" program within the first 10 days.