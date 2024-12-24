Ex-President Zourabichvili Warns Of Regime Overthrow In Georgia Amid Election Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In a address, former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili warned that Georgia could face a "regime overthrow" if the ruling Georgian Dream Party and opposition fail to reach an agreement on scheduling new parliamentary elections, Azernews reports via Georgian .

Zourabichvili expressed frustration with the ongoing political crisis, emphasizing that all means, including court proceedings, had been exhausted without resolution.

She criticized the Constitutional Court's failure to address the claim regarding the legitimacy of Georgian Dream's victory, describing the situation as "unconstitutional." Zourabichvili argued that an "illegitimate" parliament should not be convened and that the only remaining solution is the scheduling of new elections.

While acknowledging the submission of the claim to the European Court of Human Rights, Zourabichvili asserted that the demand for new elections was crucial to restore trust in the country's political system. She outlined two possible solutions: either hold elections by December 29 or face the overthrow of the current regime.

Following the October 26 parliamentary elections, opposition coalitions rejected the results, with Georgian Dream securing 53.92% of the vote. Zourabichvili has refused to resign until new elections are held, while Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze faces pressure to step down by the end of his term, amid ongoing mass protests. Additionally, Mikhail Kavelashvili has been elected as Georgia's new President, with his inauguration set for December 29.