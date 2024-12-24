Ex-President Zourabichvili Warns Of Regime Overthrow In Georgia Amid Election Crisis
Date
12/24/2024 7:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
In a video address, former Georgian President Salome
Zourabichvili warned that Georgia could face a "regime overthrow"
if the ruling Georgian Dream Party and opposition fail to reach an
agreement on scheduling new parliamentary elections,
Azernews reports via Georgian media .
Zourabichvili expressed frustration with the ongoing political
crisis, emphasizing that all legal means, including court
proceedings, had been exhausted without resolution.
She criticized the Constitutional Court's failure to address the
claim regarding the legitimacy of Georgian Dream's victory,
describing the situation as "unconstitutional." Zourabichvili
argued that an "illegitimate" parliament should not be convened and
that the only remaining solution is the scheduling of new
elections.
While acknowledging the submission of the claim to the European
Court of Human Rights, Zourabichvili asserted that the demand for
new elections was crucial to restore trust in the country's
political system. She outlined two possible solutions: either hold
elections by December 29 or face the overthrow of the current
regime.
Following the October 26 parliamentary elections, opposition
coalitions rejected the results, with Georgian Dream securing
53.92% of the vote. Zourabichvili has refused to resign until new
elections are held, while Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze faces
pressure to step down by the end of his term, amid ongoing mass
protests. Additionally, Mikhail Kavelashvili has been elected as
Georgia's new President, with his inauguration set for December
29.
