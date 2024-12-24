ACAO Convenes 71St Meeting In Rabat
Date
12/24/2024 7:06:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RABAT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) held its 71st session in Rabat on Tuesday, with the delegations of member states, including the State of Kuwait, participating.
Speaking to KUNA while partaking in the meeting, Chairman of Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the head of the Kuwaiti delegation, said today's meeting comes in an Arab, regional and international context that requires serious efforts and hard work.
The aim is to fulfill the ambitions of Arab countries and their peoples in the sector of civil aviation in order to promote sustainable development, he explained.
The agenda embraces recommendations made by ACAO's technical committees, programs and activities and the latest developments of Arab and world civil aviation.
Established in 1996, Rabat-based ACAO aims at promoting cooperation and coordination between Arab countries in the area of civil aviation. (end)
mry
MENAFN24122024000071011013ID1109027192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.