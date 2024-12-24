Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Full Repayment And Delisting Of Maturing Unsecured Unsubordinated Notes From NYSE American

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRANFORD, Conn., Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) reminds holders that its 6.875% unsecured, unsubordinated Notes due December 30, 2024 (“Notes”), ticker symbol“SACC,” will mature on December 30, 2024, as scheduled. The company will redeem the Notes at par plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the maturity date. Sachem expects the last trading day for the Notes will be December 27, 2024. After the maturity date, no Notes will remain outstanding.

Ticker CUSIP Maturity Date Supplemental and Prospectus Link SACC 78590A 307 12/30/2024 SEC Filing



Impact on Note Holders

The final payment with respect to the Notes, including principal and accrued interest, will be made on or before December 30, 2024, as described in the prospectus supplement. No action is required by Note holders, and they will be notified directly regarding the details of the redemption process.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loan to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 1, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2024. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the Company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

Investors:

Email: ...