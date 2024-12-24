(MENAFN) UK families of some 240,000 individuals who passed away from have placed joyous lights on a wall in London, a representation of love, rage, and suffering before yet another Christmas marred by sorrow.



As the fifth memory of the worldwide pandemic approaches, feeling still rage in the UK as a result of persistent claims that the previous administration handled the problem too slowly.



Approximately 240,000 hearts have been hand painted on the wall, which is located on the banks of the Thames, opposite the British Parliament.



Each heart on the 500-meter (540-yard) wall commemorates one of the UK's victims of the disease, which shattered and disrupted lives around the world after being discovered in China in December 2019.



"We put up lights every Christmas, just as a way to reflect and remember those people who are not with us," stated Kirsten Hackman, 58, whose mother passed away from Covid in May 2020.



