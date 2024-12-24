(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome Sequencing Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering, Sequencing Type, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report comprises the analysis of key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The global whole genome sequencing market is projected to reach $7.17 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the spirometers market is driven by the declining costs of sequencing, the increasing prevalence of cancer & genetic disorders, the growing utilization of whole genome sequencing in disease diagnostics & precision medicine, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, improvements in regulatory & reimbursement scenarios for whole genome sequencing, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing funding for research activities, the growing need for the early detection & prevention of diseases, technological advancements in sequencing products, and government initiatives promoting the use of sequencing in clinical & research applications.

However, the high costs of whole genome sequencing consumables, the low chances of identifying positive, actionable mutations for precision medicine, and the ethical & legal issues related to whole genome sequencing-based diagnosis restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, increasing applications of whole genome sequencing, government support for large-scale genomic sequencing projects, and emerging economies are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the uncertainties in the regulatory landscape, the limited expertise & sequencing capabilities of small & medium-sized laboratories, the lack of sequencing professionals in developing countries, and the high capital investments required for NGS setups pose a major challenge to market growth.

The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolio offerings, geographic presences, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the industry over four years (2021-2024). The key players operating in the global whole genome sequencing market are Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (U.S), Danaher Corporation (U.S), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (U.K), MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China).

Among all the offerings studied in this report, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of over 70.1% of the whole genome sequencing market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the recurring use of consumables, continuous advancements in reagents and target enrichment protocols and associated consumables, and the increasing applications of whole genome sequencing in clinical settings.

Among all the sequencing types studied in this report, in 2024, the whole genome sequencing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the whole genome sequencing market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the large whole genome sequencing provides high resolution and base-by-base view of the genome and helps in sequencing large genome for providing population-level studies.

Among all the technologies studied in this report, in 2024, the sequencing by synthesis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the whole genome sequencing market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the widespread adoption of sequencing by synthesis technology, which offers high accuracy and supports both paired-end and single-read libraries, enabling high-resolution genome sequencing.

Among all the applications studied in this report, in 2024, the research applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the whole genome sequencing market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing use of whole genome sequencing to identify novel drug targets, the rising demand for gene-based medicines, and growing investments in drug research and development activities.

Among all the end users studied in this report, in 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the whole genome sequencing market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, along with the rising incidence of genetic diseases, which is fueling the adoption of whole genome sequencing in these industries.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the global whole genome sequencing market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of over 52.1% of the whole genome sequencing market. In the region in 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the whole genome sequencing market in North America. North America's significant market share can be attributed to factors such as high awareness of whole genome sequencing, favorable government initiatives supporting genomics research, increasing applications of NGS-based research, decreasing sequencing costs, a high prevalence of cancer, and a supportive reimbursement scenario.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency And Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.3.3. Growth Forecast Approach

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.2.2. Factor Analysis

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Technology Trends

4.4.1. Emerging Sequencing Companies' Focus on Improving Technologies and Reducing Costs

4.4.1.1. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

4.4.1.2. Ultima Genomics, Inc. (U.S.)

4.4.1.3. Element Biosciences (U.S.)

4.4.2. Key Market Players' Emphasis on Portable and Real-Time Sequencing Technologies

4.5. Regulatory Analysis

4.5.1. North America

4.5.1.1. U.S.

4.5.2. Europe

4.5.3. Asia-Pacific

4.5.4. Latin America

4.5.5. Middle East

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Whole Genome Sequencing Market Assessment - by Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Consumables

5.2.1. Sample Preparation Consumables

5.2.1.1. Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Consumables

5.2.1.2. Nucleic Acid Extraction & Amplification Consumables

5.2.1.3. Quality Control Consumables

5.2.1.4. Other Kits & Reagents

5.2.2. Other Consumables

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Software

5.5. Services

6. Whole Genome Sequencing Market Assessment - by Sequencing Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Large Whole-Genome Sequencing

6.3. Small Whole-Genome Sequencing

6.4. Phased Sequencing

6.5. Other Whole-Genome Sequencing Types

7. Whole Genome Sequencing Market Assessment - by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Research & Other Applications

7.2.1. Drug Discovery

7.2.2. Agricultural & Animal Research

7.2.3. Other Applications

7.3. Clinical Applications

7.3.1. Oncology

7.3.2. Reproductive Health

7.3.3. Infectious Diseases

7.3.4. Other Clinical Applications

8. Whole Genome Sequencing Market Assessment - by Technology

8.1. Overview

8.2. Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

8.3. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

8.4. Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

8.5. DNA Nanoball Sequencing

8.6. Other Whole Genome Sequencing Technologies

9. Whole Genome Sequencing Market Assessment - by End User

9.1. Overview

9.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

9.4. Academic & Research Institutes

9.5. Other End Users

10. Whole Genome Sequencing Market Assessment - by Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Competition Analysis

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share Analysis (2023)

11.5.1. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

11.5.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

11.5.3. MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (China)

12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis)

12.1. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

12.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.4. QIAGEN N.V.

12.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.6. Revvity, Inc.

12.7. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

12.8. Danaher Corporation

12.9. Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

12.10. MGI Tech Co. Ltd.

