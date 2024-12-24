White Gold Rush: The Underground Hydrogen Revolution Worth $1 Trillion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Deep beneath our feet lies a potential game-changer in clean energy. Geologic hydrogen, formed naturally in the Earth's crust, could reshape the landscape without the complex production processes required for other hydrogen types.



The numbers tell a compelling story. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates 5 trillion tons of white hydrogen exist underground. Even accessing a small fraction could global energy needs for centuries.



In addition, the business world has taken notice. Koloma, a Denver startup, secured over $90 million from venture capitalists, including Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures.



The market potential reaches $1 trillion annually, making it a serious contender in the energy sector. White hydrogen stands out for three key reasons. It requires no production - nature has already done the work.



Its carbon footprint measures just 0.37 kg CO2e per kilogram, making it eligible for valuable tax credits. Extraction needs minimal land and water compared to other energy sources.







Mali already proves the concept works. The village of Bourakebougou powers itself with white hydrogen from wells as shallow as 100 meters. This practical demonstration shows the potential for wider adoption.



While the technology shows promise, challenges remain. Companies must map viable deposits and develop efficient extraction methods.



Countries like the United States and Brazil have started exploring their territories, recognizing the strategic value of this resource. The story of white hydrogen represents a shift in energy thinking.



Rather than manufacturing clean fuel, we might simply need to find it. This approach could accelerate the transition to sustainable energy while creating new economic opportunities.

MENAFN24122024007421016031ID1109027098