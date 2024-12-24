President Ilham Aliyev Attends Ceremony Dedicated To 2024 Sports Results
Date
12/24/2024 6:07:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 24, a ceremony dedicated to the sports results of
2024 was held, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the
National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.
