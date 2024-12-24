Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture 11 Russian Soldiers, Including Belarusian Citizen
12/24/2024 6:07:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, in cooperation with adjacent units, captured 11 servicemen of the Russian army, one of whom was identified as a Belarusian citizen.
According to Ukrinform, the Brigade shared this information on facebook and posted a video.
"This happened in one instance and without a single shot being fired, as the frightened invaders, upon being surrounded, dropped their weapons and bowed their heads before the Ukrainian soldiers. It was revealed that among these 'Ocean's Eleven' was a Belarusian citizen, who had been deceived into becoming fertilizer for the Ukrainian soil," the post reads.
During the offensive operation within the Brigade's area of responsibility, the enemy also lost 12 armored vehicles and 50 infantry personnel.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade captured four Russian soldiers in Russia's Kursk region.
