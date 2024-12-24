(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Florida Mesothelioma Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the loved ones of an auto mechanic who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida to call the Gori Law firm at 866-532-2106-especially if the mechanic specialized in doing auto brakes, clutches and transmission rebuilds before the mid-1980s. These types of workers might have had continuous exposure to asbestos because these types of automotive products almost always contained asbestos before the mid-1980s. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Orlando.

The group says, "We have been helping people with mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades and we have assisted numerous auto mechanics and based on our experience they almost always greatly undervalue the potential of their financial compensation claim. Some of these types of workers with mesothelioma, as an example, think their compensation might only be around ten thousand dollars. Actually, it might be a few million dollars. For asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation might exceed one hundred thousand dollars. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm will know.

"If your husband or dad is a former auto mechanic with mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida, please get serious about compensation and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Florida."

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

