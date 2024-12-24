Impact.Com Anipx, Bringing Together All Players In The Partnership Economy And Featuring Special Guest Trevor Noah

(MENAFN- PRWire360) impact.com's flagship event will bring together leaders, innovators, analysts, and trendsetters from across the partnerships industry to discover, network, and exchange ideas for business growth.



London, United Kingdom- May 17, 2022 -impact.com , the world's leading partnership management platform, announced today (May 17th 2022) it will bring together all players in the partnership at its Partnerships Experience (iPX) event-on June 14 at Pier Sixty Chelsea Piers in New York, NY-to network, share practical insights and innovative strategies for business growth. iPX will convene publishers, influencers, creators, affiliates, advertisers, channel partners and more, where attendees will tap into the experiences and insights of industry leaders, innovators, analysts, and trendsetters from across the partnerships industry.



The partnership economy has grown rapidly, with spending on influencer marketing in the U.S. expected to rise to more than USD$4b this year (£3.2b), and partnerships contributing an average of 28% of overall company revenue for high-maturity companies, according to Forrester . With this in mind, now is a pivotal moment for brands to look toward partnerships to stay ahead of competitors.



“We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders from across the partnership economy to dive into how brands, publishers, agencies, and channel partners can thrive in this rapidly growing industry,” said Cristy Ebert Garcia, Chief Marketing Officer at impact.com.“Partnerships are now the main driver of growth for many businesses and iPX offers a great opportunity to learn more about the partnership ecosystem and hear best practices directly from those leading the way. We'll offer strategic guidance not only on how to get involved, but how to get the most from this channel to excel through diverse partnerships.”

iPX will explore the future of brand and creator partnerships, with discussions led by some of the world's leading influencers like Chloe Wen, and top business leaders in the industry, from BuzzFeed, Consumer Reports, Foot Locker, Parker Clay, MyRegistry.com, and many more.



During iPX, attendees will choose from multiple engaging sessions on topics including leveraging brand-to-brand partnerships, how to discover your ideal customer profile, and a partnership essentials workshop hosted by the recently relaunched Partnerships Experience Academy (PXA). The workshop will give attendees insight into the introduction to the fundamentals of partnerships and affiliate marketing, as well as the six building blocks of today's partnerships featured in the new book The Partnership Economy , written by impact.com CEO David A. Yovanno. Panel discussions featuring industry leaders will highlight the evolving world of creator partnerships, how the groundswell of branded and commerce content is driving publishers' revenue, making the most of the rising tide of partnerships, and the evolving role of agencies.

impact.com will also share its strategic vision, product roadmap, and insights on how strategic partnerships lead to sustainable growth. Attendees will hear directly from Yovanno during his opening keynote address. One of the most popular event highlights include an entertaining fireside chat with Trevor Noah , award winning comedian and host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, hosted by Yovanno.



impact.com , the world's leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses manage and optimise all types of partnerships-including traditional rewards affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more. The company's powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go. To learn more about how impact.com 's technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as TUI, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Skyscanner and Levi's, visit www.impact.com .

