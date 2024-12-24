Kehua Tech Recognized In BNEF's Latest Bankability Survey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehua Tech , a leader in storage solutions, has made significant progress in the global market, being recognized in Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF)'s prestigious bankability survey as a key player in the PCS

Providers Bankability

and Storage

Providers and Integrators Bankability

categories. Previously, Kehua was also included in the BNEF Bankability Survey for solar inverters .

BNEF's reports are vital for institutions in commercial lending, as inclusion in their bankability ranking helps project developers secure financing based on factors like financial stability and product maturity. Kehua's presence in both PCS suppliers and energy storage integrators' bankability ratings underscores its industry strength, showcasing its capabilities across these categories.

It is worth noting that Kehua has been listed as a global tier-1 energy storage supplier

by BNEF for four consecutive quarters. This achievement not only reflects Kehua's advantages in technology and market presence but also proves its ongoing efforts in promoting energy transition.



Expertise in PCS and Storage Integration

Kehua has also achieved notable advancements in grid-forming technology , becoming the first brand in the industry to complete the full-domain testing and verification. In November 2024, Kehua commissioned a 300 MW/1200 MWh

standalone

ESS

project , which is currently recognized as the largest grid-forming project in the world . This milestone underscores Kehua's leadership in the energy sector and its commitment to enhancing grid stability and resilience.



Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Kehua 's commitment to quality and innovation is fueled by a dedicated team pushing technological boundaries in the energy sector. BNEF recognition reinforces its status as a trusted partner in the global energy transition. Moving forward, Kehua focuses on delivering exceptional products and services to help clients achieve their energy goals.

SOURCE Kehua Tech

