Automotive Aftermarket M&A Will Continue To Attract High Investor Interest In 2025

Inside the report, BGL shares its annual recap of the 2024 AAPEX and SEMA Shows in Las Vegas. The automotive aftermarket M&A environment and strategies impacting current and future deal activity are discussed, and optimism and interest in the sector remain high.

Political discussion pervaded conversations more than ever before among company owners and investors, largely due to the unique timing of the show and our U.S. Presidential Election. Through discussions with owners and other leaders, BGL identified key strategies that companies are employing to navigate uncertainty and challenges facing the industry.

Key takeaways include:



How the scarcity of quality assets in 2023 and 2024 has sparked fierce competition among buyers



Why owners and investors should act soon to seize the opportunities in the non-discretionary aftermarket segment



The factors behind a surging M&A interest in suppliers of replacement parts and mission-critical services

Why more miles, older vehicles, and a growing car parc are creating continued value of non-discretionary parts and service providers

BGL's Automotive & Aftermarket investment banking team maintains coverage of the broad automotive sector, including the automotive supply chain, automotive aftermarket, and the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle sectors. Our team has executed numerous transactions for private, public, or institutionally-backed companies in the automotive industry, including M&A sell-side advisory, financial restructuring advisory, and capital markets advisory.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on

mergers and acquisitions , capital markets ,

financial restructurings ,

business valuations and opinions , and

other strategic matters.

BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .



