Sculptor Resets $400 Million CLO XXVI

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sculptor Capital Management, ("Sculptor") today announced the reset of Sculptor

CLO XXVI (SCLO 26), a $400 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO).

This reset marks the 14th CLO transaction that Sculptor has completed in 2024, demonstrating the firm's sustained momentum in the CLO markets. Sculptor currently manages a global suite of 34 CLOs and CBOs totaling approximately $13 billion across the US and Europe.

Josh

Eisenberger, Managing Director and Head of U.S. CLO Management at Sculptor, commented, "We are pleased to have reset SCLO 26 on attractive terms for our investors. We are excited to have been able to work with both newly formed relationships and longstanding partners in the rated and unrated notes of this transaction. Over the course of 2024, we regularly capitalized on favorable market conditions to grow our CLO platform, culminating in the closing of 14 unique transactions. We look forward to continued growth in 2025."

SCLO 26 was arranged by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and features a two-year non-call period and five-year reinvestment period.

Sculptor has a long track record of managing

CLOs through multiple credit cycles and has issued 44 CLOs and CBOs across the US and Europe since 2012. Sculptor's CLO business benefits from its extensive experience and track record across asset classes, and embedded partnership with its global credit investing platform. Collectively, as of September 30, 2024, Sculptor manages $24 billion in credit assets globally across a broad range of strategies leveraging its core capabilities in corporate, asset based, and real estate credit.

About Sculptor

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset manager and a specialist in opportunistic investing. For over 30 years, we have pursued consistent outperformance by building an operating model and culture which balance the ability to act swiftly on market opportunity with rigorous diligence that minimizes risk. Our model is driven by a global team that is predominantly home-grown, long tenured and incentivized to put client outcomes first. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, we invest across credit, real estate and multi-strategy platforms in all major geographies. As of September 30, 2024, Sculptor had approximately $34 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit our website: .

