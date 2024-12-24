Friendship Place Partners With The Bob Woodruff Foundation To Support Veterans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Funding will expand and stability services through Friendship Place's Veterans First program

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendship Place , a nonprofit leader in the fight to end homelessness in the DC region, is proud to announce its selection for funding by the Bob Woodruff Foundation to support its Veterans First program. This partnership will expand critical services to improve housing and financial stability for veteran households.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation invests in programs and services that ensure that veterans, service members, and their families

have stable and successful futures. This funding will allow Friendship Place's Veterans First program to provide case management and emergency financial assistance, ensuring that veterans and their families have access to housing, employment opportunities, and other vital resources.

"At the Bob Woodruff Foundation, we use a rigorous selection process to identify organizations that deliver measurable impact long-term," said Chief Program Officer Margaret Harrell, PhD. "This investment reflects our commitment to helping veterans and their families achieve stability."

Veterans First, in partnership with the

Department of Veterans Affairs, provides rapid rehousing and homeless prevention services to veterans and their families in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accredited program follows the

proven Housing First

model, prioritizing immediate access to housing while removing barriers such as unemployment, incarceration history, or mental health challenges. Through comprehensive case management, Veterans First also connects participants to resources like medical and mental health care, employment assistance, and other benefits, ensuring long-term housing stability.

"This funding is a significant step forward in our work to end homelessness for veterans and their families," said Jean-Michel Giraud, President & CEO of Friendship Place. "We are honored to partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to provide the support and tools our veterans need to rebuild their lives with dignity and stability."

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $165 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families - those who stood for us - have stable and successful futures. To learn more about the Bob Woodruff Foundation, visit bobwoodrufffoundation .

For more information about Friendship Place and its Veterans First program, visit friendshipplace/veterans .

About Friendship Place:

Friendship Place is a leader in the movement to end homelessness in the DC region, offering innovative, effective, and compassionate solutions to individuals and families. Through supportive housing, outreach, and job placement, Friendship Place fosters hope and empowerment, creating a pathway out of homelessness for those in need.

