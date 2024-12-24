Attitude Of Gratitude By Ryan Silver Expands Legacy With Launch Of National Events Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attitude of Gratitude (AOG) by Ryan Silver is proud to announce the launch of its new National Events Division, marking an exciting expansion of its mission to create transformative experiences and meaningful impact across diverse industries.

AOG National Events is a full-service organization specializing in curating unforgettable events that inspire and empower in the fields of sports (professional, collegiate, and youth), politics, business, and philanthropy. With a commitment to excellence, the division blends innovative event design with purpose-driven initiatives, leaving a lasting impression on participants and communities alike.

"The launch of AOG National Events is a testament to our commitment to service and gratitude," said Ryan Silver, Founder of Attitude of Gratitude. "We're thrilled to take this next step in broadening our reach and creating life-changing experiences for those who need it most."

"Ryan Silver is one of the best connectors of people that I have met in any industry. He has an undisputed track record of helping thousands of young men and women achieve their goals and dreams. Ryan has a uniquely impeccable history of doing what he says he will do and that integrity and skill set will no doubt transform the youth sports industry through his Attitude of Gratitude Events," said Bryan Freedman, founding partner

Liner Freedman Taitelman

+ Cooley LLP, nationally, the first choice to solve any legal crisis.



For more information about Attitude of Gratitude please visit our website



