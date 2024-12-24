CKGSB Successfully Hosts 2024 MBA Professor Training Program For Western China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong School of Business (CKGSB) successfully hosted the Western China MBA Professor Training Program in collaboration with the China National MBA Education Supervisory Committee and Shantou University School of Business on December 17 and 18, 2024. 58 professors from over 40 universities in China nationwide, mostly western China, attended this training.

Since 2007, CKGSB has been aspiring to address the pressing disparities in management education between eastern and western China with its MBA professor training program. As of 2024, the program has trained 372 professors from 155 universities across 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, 3 direct-administered municipality in China, indirectly impacting tens of thousands of MBA students.

This year, the training focused on social innovation and business for good, a topic many participating professors found lacking in their day-to-day teaching and research. Professor ZHU Rui (Juliet), CKGSB Professor of Marketing and Director of the ESG and Social Innovation Center, led the training. She introduced how CKGSB has been innovating with the integration of business for good in management education, and how our relevant practice-based course has already helped 2,800+ students integrate ESG into their businesses. Professor Zhu also hosted an interactive workshop with the training's participants on how they may build this idea into their teaching.

Participants shared in their post-program survey that Professor Zhu's teaching and her ESG Assessment map gave them a new perspective on how to balance profits and social responsibilities. Many also felt inspired on how to bridge the gap between research and practice.



Recognized in

CKGSB's 2022

and 2024 ESG and Social Innovation Report

and honored as a finalist for the 2021 China Social Impact Award by the United Nations and British Chamber of Commerce, this program exemplifies CKGSB's impact in this critical area. Through partnerships with the government,

NGOs, and business schools, this initiative has made significant progress in promoting quality education and reducing inequalities.



For more information on CKGSB's ESG and social innovation efforts, visit our ESG and social innovation website .

About CKGSB

Established in Beijing in November 2002, CKGSB is China's first privately-funded and research-driven business school. The school aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion ( ).

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED