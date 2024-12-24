Cineverse Launches Verse Karaoke

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

First Available on Smart TVs, New Experiential and Interactive Service Brings A Fresh Approach to Karaoke at Home

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ), a next-gen entertainment studio, today announces the launch of an innovative, new connected TV app powered by the Company's industry-leading MatchpointTM – Verse K araoke . The app caters to fans of all genres of music and is launching first as a free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) app on Smart TVs. The service will also be available on the web at and additional distribution will be announced in the coming months.

Verse Karaoke is designed to be an interactive, musical experience that brings the fun karaoke experience into living rooms. Verse Karaoke combines the power of a professional Karaoke machine with Matchpoint, Cineverse's proprietary streaming technology. Verse enhances the traditional karaoke experience by integrating Smart TV functionality and leverages Matchpoint's robust personalization capabilities for a more engaging and user-friendly experience. While one participant sings, others can seamlessly browse and search the extensive karaoke catalog by scanning a QR code with a smartphone. Additionally, Verse provides access to full song lyrics for all tracks, allowing participants to review and rehearse songs beforehand.

The app also features improved song lyric video playback to offer a much more engaging full-screen video experience.

In partnership with Digitrax Entertainment, Inc. , a leading producer of music for karaoke, the Verse Karaoke app includes access to decades of fully licensed hit songs in nearly every genre with new songs added weekly.

"Although karaoke apps have been available for decades, nobody has truly optimized the karaoke experience to suit the capabilities of today's Smart TVs. Music is a popular form of family entertainment, so it was important for to us to improve the home karaoke experience by utilizing the advanced technology available to us," said Tony Huidor, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer of Cineverse.

"We have expanded the capabilities of our Matchpoint Blueprint platform to bring an improved karaoke experience to market as we look to redefine how music fans interact with karaoke music in their homes and autos."

"Having been immersed in the karaoke industry since 1987 and with over 30 years of experience recording karaoke tracks, I can confidently say that Verse Karaoke is the most innovative and exciting development I've ever witnessed in the industry," stated Joe Vangieri CEO of DigiTrax Entertainment.



ABOUT CINEVERSE

On a mission to uplift storytellers and entertain fans with the power of technology, Cineverse

(NASDAQ: CNVS ) distributes over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Engaging over 150 million unique monthly users, Cineverse delivers more than one billion minutes of curated content each month – connecting fans with stories that resonate.

With properties like the box office sensation, Terrifier 3, iconic horror destination, Bloody Disgusting, the Bob Ross Channel, women's entertainment channel Dove, and a leading podcast network, Cineverse is the first stop for audiences seeking authentic and experiential content. From a vibrant lineup of titles and fandom channels, to next-gen advertising offerings and streaming solutions, Cineverse is setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.



For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .



ABOUT DIGITRAX ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

DigiTrax Entertainment is a leading music production company with over 30 years of experience in the industry. Dedicated to delivering high-quality entertainment solutions, the company utilizes advanced technology to enhance singing experiences for audiences worldwide.

Press Contacts:

Cineverse

For Media

The Lippin Group, [email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead, [email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

