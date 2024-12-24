Aria Victoria Apartments, LLC Completes $28.8 Million Acquisition Of Aria Victoria In Victoria, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VICTORIA, Texas, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Victoria Apartments, LLC announced the of residential property, Aria Victoria in Victoria, TX, for $28.8 million. This luxury apartment community, located at 8311 Zac Lentz Parkway, was acquired on December 20, 2024, with a total Real Property value of $28,800,000.



Aria Victoria offers modern living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Each unit features contemporary floor plans with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, and ample storage spaces. Residents will enjoy premium amenities including walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, modern bathroom, a stackable washer and dryer and a private-covered patio or balcony.

Stepping outside the apartment, the community boasts a tranquil atmosphere with exceptional gathering spaces. Highlights include a resort-style swimming pool with sunken lounge chairs, a grill house with a fireplace and an expansive outdoor seating area equipped with hi-definition TVs perfect for socializing and community events. Residents also have access to a spacious clubhouse featuring a fitness center, business center and conference room. The gated, fully fenced community welcomes pets and includes a dog park and walking paths.

"Aria Victoria is a welcoming community offering peaceful comforts and luxury amenities," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, Aria Victoria Apartments, LLC. "There is something for everyone."

Aria Victoria sits at the "Crossroads" of Texas, within a two-hour drive of San Antonio, Houston, and Corpus Christi and 30 minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. For more information about Aria Apartments, visit the website - . For photos, please click HERE .

