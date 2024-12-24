Oakwood Homes Partners With Colorado Housing And Finance Authority To Launch Pilot Program In Colorado

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're excited to partner with CHFA and Nest Home Lending to exclusively offer first time homebuyers a comprehensive solution to help address barriers that may stand between Coloradans and their dreams of homeownership," said Michael Fraley, Oakwood Homes chief growth officer. "Oakwood Homes is dedicated to making homeownership more attainable both through its work with groups like CHFA and Nest Home Lending and by building value-packed homes and communities, helping families build generational wealth and long-term financial security."

Qualifying homebuyers may have the opportunity to purchase their first home with competitive financing, affordable down payment options and additional resources to ensure a smooth and successful buying process. Nest Home Lending will provide the mortgage options and expert guidance tailored to each borrower's unique needs.

"CHFA's commitment to supporting Coloradans in achieving responsible, affordable homeownership closely aligns with this pilot program's mission. This new partnership builds upon the success of CHFA's 50-year track record of helping Coloradans by pairing our loan and down payment assistance resources with an interest-rate buydown from Oakwood Homes," said Dan McMahon, director of home finance at CHFA. "CHFA looks forward to exploring how this pilot program may expand in the future with even more partners to advance affordable homeownership across the state."

Oakwood Homes communities in Colorado

include Green Valley Ranch, The Reserve, Muegge Farms, Banning Lewis Ranch, The Retreat, Reunion, Erie Highlands and Thompson River Ranch. Full program details and information on how to qualify and apply can be found online by visiting .

About Oakwood Homes

Oakwood Homes is proud to be part of the Clayton Homes family, a Berkshire Hathaway company, and is committed to growth and development across Colorado, Utah and Arizona. Oakwood has delivered more than 20,000 homes to date over its 30 years of history. Oakwood, as well as its founder Pat Hamill, have been recognized as leading community philanthropists. Through Oakwood's BuildStrong Education Foundation, they have committed to education reform and early childhood education. Learn more about the company, Oakwood's leadership team and its history at .



About Colorado Housing and Finance Authority

For 50 years, CHFA has strengthened Colorado by investing in affordable housing and community development. CHFA invests in affordable homeownership, the development and preservation of affordable rental housing, helps small- and medium-sized businesses access capital, and supports local communities and mission-aligned nonprofits through technical assistance and philanthropic investment. CHFA is not a state agency. CHFA is a self-sustaining public enterprise. For more information about CHFA, please visit

chfainfo

or call 877 (2432).

About Nest Home Lending

Nest Home Lending is a Colorado-based mortgage company committed to helping individuals and families secure the financing they need to make homeownership a reality. By offering personalized mortgage solutions and exceptional customer service, Nest helps clients navigate the homebuying process with confidence. For more information, visit .

