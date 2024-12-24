(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Together with Intel Automotive, Karma is Creating an Open Ecosystem for SDVA, Transforming Software Development Practices to Benefit the Entire

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Karma Automotive announced its bilateral collaboration with Intel Automotive to co-develop SDVA (Software Defined Vehicle Architecture) which will underpin its upcoming starting with the 2026 Karma Kaveya super-coupe, and to demonstrate and validate critical concepts for the advancement of open standards for SDVA that can be shared openly and commercially to support the transformation of the broader automotive industry.

Now this collaboration takes a significant step forward as Karma Automotive joins Intel Automotive at CES 2025 to demonstrate one of multiple ways Karma vehicles will benefit from SDVA: powertrain performance and range efficiency. In addition to this SDVA powertrain demonstration, Karma Automotive President, Marques McCammon will be among speakers joining onstage as Jack Weast, Intel Fellow and Vice President of Intel Automotive, showcases how Intel's unique combination of AI-enhanced high-performance compute, intelligent power management and software-defined zonal controllers built on an open ecosystem enables a more sustainable, scalable and profitable automotive future.

"Developed in bilateral partnership with Intel Automotive, Karma Automotive's SDVA technology will be a gamechanger for our vehicles starting with the 1,000HP+ Karma Kaveya due in 2026, offering unbeatable advantages across a wide range of fronts including computing speed and power, upgradeable functionalities and vehicle connectivity, ease of manufacture, vehicle safety, and, as we're demonstrating at CES, powertrain performance and efficiency," says Marques McCammon, President, Karma Automotive. "SDVA will transform the Karma vehicle experience, and by creating an open ecosystem for SDVA together with Intel Automotive, we'll transform software development practices to benefit the entire industry."



Within Intel Automotive's presence at the Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas, Karma will show its Intel co-branded inverter – the device converts a direct current (DC) supply from the vehicle's batteries into an alternating current (AC) – which will incorporate Optimal Pulse Pattern programming to control the vehicle's EMotors to improve efficiency. A simulated dyno test will demonstrate 4 driving profiles – Highway, City, Park, and Charge – illustrating wheel torque (NM), wheel speed (RPM), power (W), and efficiency (%) achieved through

Torque Ripple Reduction and Range Boost parameters managing powertrain and energy telemetry. Energy savings (Wh) and range increase (Km) achieved through these processes will also be displayed. Renderings of Intel Automotive's technology aboard the Karma Kaveya super-coupe details locations of the E-motors and inverters, batteries, wiring, select Zonal controllers (ZC) and High Performance Computers(HPC).

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and a pioneer of EREV (Extended Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury EREV plug-in hybrid, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. Sales of Revero's ultra-exclusive, performance-tuned stablemate, Karma Invictus, will begin in Q1 2025, followed by the Gyesera four-seater in Q4 2025.

The Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with up to 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in Q4 2026, incorporating SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed in collaboration with Intel Automotive. Further, Karma Automotive will provide Tier 1's and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with business-to-business SDVA solutions, as it does today with Karma Connect, its proprietary Vehicle Data Management and Over-the-Air services platform, which presently provides services to the world's second largest OEM. Karma Automotive's dealer network spans North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. ( )



About Intel

Joe Richardson, (917) 716-6617







































[email protected]



