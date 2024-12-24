Puretech Systems Inc. Completes Successful Acceptance Testing Of Its Rail Intrusion Detection System (RIDS) At Major Rapid Transit Agency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dec. 23, 2024

PureTech Systems Inc ., a leader in geospatial AI-boosted analytics for wide-area perimeter and border security, announced the successful completion of system acceptance testing at a major U.S. metropolitan rapid transit agency. The testing demonstrated the company's capability to address a significant safety and operational challenge: detecting debris and items on transit tracks to mitigate disruptions and enhance commuter safety.

The rapid transit agency sought a reliable, time-tested solution to combat recurring issues with objects coming onto the tracks-posing risks to passenger safety, causing costly delays, and disrupting the efficiency of the transit system. PureTech's RIDS Solution for Rapid Transit agencies, powered by its patented, geospatial AI-boosted video analytics, proved to be a game-changer by accurately detecting obstacles on the tracks in real time.

"This testing underscores PureTech Systems' commitment to innovation in protecting critical infrastructure and enhancing public safety," said Larry Bowe, President of PureTech Systems Inc. "The successful testing demonstrates our ability to provide precise, reliable, and scalable solutions for the unique challenges faced by rapid transit agencies."

Key highlights of the system includes:



High Precision Detection: The RIDS system achieved exceptional accuracy in identifying and locating obstacles on the tracks with nearly zero nuisance detections, even in high-traffic and low-visibility conditions.

Real-Time Alerts: Operators receive immediate notifications, enabling rapid response and minimizing operational disruptions. Seamless Integration: The system seamlessly integrates into the transit agency's existing infrastructure, ensuring operational continuity.

The successful testing reinforces PureTech Systems' reputation as a trusted provider of innovative solutions for critical infrastructure protection. As urban areas continue to rely on rapid transit systems, the ability to proactively address track safety challenges will play an increasingly vital role in ensuring the smooth and safe operation of these essential services.

PureTech Systems Inc. is a privately owned company established in 2004 that develops, markets, and supports its patented location-based AI-boosted video analytics software, PureActiv©, for real-time safety and security applications. Their primary emphasis is on autonomous perimeter intrusion detection of ground and aerial targets for country borders, coastlines, facility perimeters, and critical infrastructures (pipelines, railroads, dams, bridges, ports, utilities, power plants, military bases, and airports).

