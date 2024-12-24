Lightwave Logic To Host Corporate Update Call On January 9, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, (NASDAQ: LWLG )

announced today that CEO Yves LeMaitre and President Tom Zelibor will host a call to provide an update on the Company's outlook, go-to-market plans and strategic priorities on Thursday January 9, 2025.

The investor call will be webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . The call will include a question and answer session, and investors are invited to email questions in advance to [email protected] .

Additional information relating to the update will be made available on the website prior to the start of the call.

A webcast replay will be made available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG ) is a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The Company's high activity and high stability organic polymers allow it to create next-generation photonic EO devices that convert data from electrical signals into light/optical signals for applications in telecommunications, and for data transmission potentially used to support generative AI.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

[email protected]

312-445-2870

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED