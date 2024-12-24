Investigative Engineering Excellence: WB Engineers' Award-Winning Verizon Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WB Engineers+Consultants' Verizon Occoquan Emergency Streambank Restoration Project won the

Engineering Excellence Award in the small projects category from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

The ACEC/MW Engineering Excellence Awards annually celebrate projects that exemplify engineering innovation, technical excellence, and significant contributions to infrastructure, sustainability, and community impact across the Metropolitan Washington region.

The three-year project, located in Woodbridge, VA, began as an investigation into an eroding parking lot, failing fences, and a fuel tank just a few feet from the eroded creek bank. Initial observations revealed a complex set of challenges, including stormwater drainage issues and unstable soil conditions, which threatened the integrity of Verizon's property and the health of the waterway.

WB Engineers+Consultants worked closely with JLL, VHB, and Kamila to conduct a thorough assessment, identify root causes, and develop a solution. After exploring various approaches and overcoming site constraints, the team implemented what is called a "green gabion" solution-engineered baskets filled with stone and integrated with native vegetation. This both stabilized the streambank and promoted natural resilience over time. The solution successfully balanced emergency authorization requirements from Prince William County while preserving the creek's ecological health.

"If we didn't step in, the parking lot and diesel fuel tank were at risk of being compromised," said Evan Bjorndal, WB's Project Lead. "This project preserved Verizon's infrastructure and reduced the environmental risks for the surrounding community."



The restoration effort significantly improved the health of the local creek, protecting ecosystems while preventing further erosion that could have impacted public safety and infrastructure. With untreated water losses costing the United States $7.6 billion annually, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers

(ASCE), projects like this demonstrate how proactive engineering solutions can safeguard vital infrastructure and reduce long-term economic and environmental impacts. WB Engineers+Consultants' approach is a testament to their commitment to sustainable practices.

WB Engineers+Consultants was honored alongside other prestigious engineering firms at the ACEC/MW Awards Gala on December 17.

Media Contact:

Julie Pampuch

646-778-5644

[email protected]

SOURCE WB Engineers+Consultants

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED