Healthquest Capital Invests In Royal Health Inc To Accelerate Innovation In Radiology Operational Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This strategic will enable Royal to scale its operations. It will also enhance the company's offerings. Additionally, it will support expansion in both U.S. and international markets.

Royal Health is renowned for pioneering solutions that optimize radiology workflows and elevate patient care. The company is well-positioned to lead innovation in an experiencing rapid transformation.

Peter Nassif, CEO and Founder of Royal Health Inc, commented:

"This partnership with HealthQuest Capital represents a significant milestone for Royal. Their expertise and shared commitment to advancing healthcare align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize radiology with smarter, more efficient solutions. This investment will allow us to accelerate delivering exceptional value to imaging centers, healthcare providers and patients"

HealthQuest Capital's investment reflects its confidence in Royal Health's ability to address critical challenges in radiology, including operational efficiency, staffing shortages, and improving the patient's experience.

Sharath Reddy, Partner at HealthQuest Capital, stated:

"Royal Health Inc is at the forefront of transforming radiology with cutting-edge technology that enhances workflows and delivers better outcomes for both patients and providers. We're proud to support their continued growth and innovation as they redefine the future of radiology."

The investment will drive advancements in Royal Health's product portfolio. It will also accelerate research and development efforts. Additionally, it will enhance the company's ability to support healthcare providers navigating complex radiology landscapes.

Peter Nassif concluded:

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Royal Health. With HealthQuest Capital's partnership, we are poised to accelerate innovation, expand our reach, and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform radiology. Together, we'll empower providers to operate more efficiently and improve the patient experience, shaping the future of healthcare."

About Royal Health Inc

Royal Health Inc delivers innovative, cloud-based workflow solutions tailored for healthcare providers, particularly in radiology. With a full suite of integrated tools spanning the entire radiology workflow-from pre-visit processes through to revenue cycle and analytics-Royal Health enables organizations to streamline operations and elevate quality of care. Royal Health is known for its customer-focused approach and scalable solutions. The company is dedicated to driving efficiency and reliability for healthcare providers of all sizes including both independent facilities and complex, multi-site systems.

About HealthQuest Capital

HealthQuest Capital is a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies. HealthQuest Capital focuses on commercial prospects that drive enhanced patient outcomes and elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With approximately $2 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest Capital team combines decades of investing experience with domain expertise in the various aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit

For more information, visit or contact 347-773-2219 or [email protected]

