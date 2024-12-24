Britecap Financial Announces New VP Of Digital Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
"We are delighted to welcome Evan Day to the BriteCap team and the growing family of NMEF companies," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap. "I've worked closely with Evan for years watching him build a track record of transforming customer Acquisition and retention strategies. His expertise in digital marketing and lead nurturing will enhance our customer and partner experience, ensuring smooth, simple, and intuitive digital interactions with BriteCap."
Evan remarked, "I'm thrilled to join the BriteCap team at such an exciting time of growth. The BriteCap digital lending platform is among the best I've seen and the company's commitment to empowering small businesses is something I'm proud to be a part of."
About BriteCap Financial LLC
BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology and non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient, and affordable working capital directly to businesses and through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap/partners . BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.
About NMEF
NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities.
The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment.
NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners.
The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT.
For more information, visit .
