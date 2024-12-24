DPG Investments, LLC Affiliate Structures $56.2 Million Full Capital Stack For Dallas Area Manufactured Home Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This financing is for Benchmark Fund, LLC, which is based in the Houston suburb of Magnolia, Texas. Benchmark is an operation of K8H Ventures, an experienced developer and operator of manufactured home communities in Texas. Post Oak is the first of many acquisitions for Benchmark, with four more expected during the first half of 2025. Benchmark contemplates substantial growth in the next five years, which will be financed through the efforts of MHC Capital Advisors.

DPG Chairman Dan Galvanoni commented, "DPG is excited about our partnership with the team at K8H and Benchmark. Kevin Mims and Harry Winslow are consummate professionals and are experts in their field. Together we are forging a solution to the problem of a lack of affordable housing across the country. MHC Capital Advisors intends to be the leading capital provider for this important asset class."

K8H co-founder and principal Kevin Mims noted, "Benchmark Housing creates high-quality communities that people are proud to live in. Our design and operational standards exceed those of many traditionally built homes and provide superior value. We believe passionately in our mission to ease the housing affordability problem, beginning in Texas, and then expanding to other areas."

About DPG : DPG Investments, LLC and its affiliates provide global alternative investment management and advisory services. With offices in Arizona, Texas, California, Florida, and Georgia, DPG was founded in 2004 from a top tier family office. DPG is a recognized, premier multi-strategy global private equity, merchant banking, alternative investment, and multi-family office advisory firm.

DPG's diversified private investor base is comprised of a select group of cutting-edge, ultra-high net worth and high net worth private family offices, offshore affiliates, private equity firms, public capital corporations, top tier hedge funds, insurance companies, endowments, pension plans and various best-in-class operating partners.

As a financier, investor or merchant banker structuring in excess of $2 billion in capital commitments across over 60 transactions since 2004, DPG has a current focus on real estate, alternative energy, oil and gas, natural resources, entertainment and media, special situation and distressed investing, selective venture capital, direct private lending, structured credit products, global consumer finance products, financial services, specialty finance platforms, and fund vehicles.

