Regional Care, Inc. Data Breach Alert: Issued By Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

NEW YORK

and

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP,

a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of people who have been impacted by the Regional Care, ("Regional Care") data breach.



Regional Care, located in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, announced that the personal information of individuals may have been stolen as part of a recent data breach involving their systems. Regional Care is notifying affected people that their personal information, including at

least names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical information, and health insurance information

may have been stolen.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach and have

experienced recent concerning activity, it

is possible that your personal information was compromised and

is being offered for sale on the dark web.

If you wish to discuss this data breach incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact

Wolf Haldenstein

by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at

[email protected] , or visit our

website.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman

& Herz LLP

has experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman

& Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl

Malmstrom, Esq., Of Counsel

Email:

[email protected]

or

[email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

