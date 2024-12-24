PTC Therapeutics To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PTC Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: PTCT ) today announced that CEO Matthew B. Klein, M.D., will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. PST / 2:15 p.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of PTC Therapeutics' website at and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.



PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at

