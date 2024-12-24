PTC Therapeutics To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date
12/24/2024 5:32:52 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WARREN, N.J., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT ) today announced that CEO Matthew B. Klein, M.D., will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. PST / 2:15 p.m. EST.
The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of PTC Therapeutics' website at and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.
About
PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at
and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.
For More Information:
Investors:
Ellen Cavaleri
+1 (615) 618-6228
[email protected]
Media:
Jeanine Clemente
+1 (908) 912-9406
[email protected]
SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN24122024003732001241ID1109026743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.