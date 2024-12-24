Omnis Investments Limited Extends Relationship With SS&C

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, (Nasdaq: SSNC ) today announced that Omnis Investments Limited has extended its transfer agency relationship with SS&C. The contract services Omnis's range of mutual funds, which invest across several asset classes and regions.

With more than GBP10 billion of assets under management, Omnis is one of U.K.'s largest asset managers and works closely with clients of The Openwork Partnership, a of 4,200 advisers across the country. Omnis also collaborates with 2plan wealth management, a leading wealth management firm in the U.K.

"SS&C is a long-term valued partner to Omnis, and we are looking forward to continuing our work together on ways to enhance the experience of our clients and achieve our goals," said Simon Harris, Chief Operating Officer at

Omnis. "Together with SS&C, we are committed to providing a high standard of service to all of our clients and evolving our digital service offering."

"We are pleased to extend our valued long-term relationship with Omnis," said Spencer Baum, Managing Director Head of Client Management, SS&C GIDS. "SS&C is committed to delivering exceptional omnichannel servicing and support to all customer types."

About Omnis Investments Limited

Omnis Investments manages over GBP10 billion in assets, working as part of The Openwork Partnership, a network of 4,200 financial advisers across the country helping people look forward with confidence and optimism. Omnis has a range of funds and strategies across the full risk/return spectrum, managed by leading investment managers. The Omnis funds are only available through advisers of The Openwork Partnership and 2plan wealth management.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

