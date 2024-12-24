Tech Veteran Shares Seven Rules For Entrepreneurs In New Memoir
Date
12/24/2024 5:32:51 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
For 16 years-10 of which as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer-Chris led Tollgrade from technology startup to a public company and was recognized
by Forbes, Fortune, Business 2.0, Bloomberg Personal Finance, and industry Week as
one of the best small companies in America.
In 2000, sales of Tollgrade's centralized telephone test systems reached $114 million.
That year, its value on the nasdaq exchange also reached $2 billion. For his efforts, Chris was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young and by the Pittsburgh
Venture Capital Association. Chris was also named CEO Communicator of The Year by
the Public Relations Society of America.
About the new page turner, Mark Halperin, co-author of the seminal non-fiction political
thriller, Game Change said, "Come for the crafty, well-curated insights into building a
new company in the digital age; stay for the great family storytelling and the Mick
Jagger cameo. Chris Allison is a truly engaging narrator - part business wizard, part
pop culture historian, and part Frank McCourt (with more than a touch of Jerry Seinfeld thrown in). Hit It! is a true gift offering the reader a chance to both learn and laugh in
equal measures on every page."
Rich Lunak, former CEO of successful business incubator Innovation Works, said, "Told
with wit, wisdom and a lot of heart, Hit It takes you on a rollercoaster ride through the
highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Packed with personal anecdotes and hands-on
tips, this book is a critical guide for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to learn from a
veteran entrepreneur/investor who's been in the trenches and worked with hundreds of
start-ups."
Hit It!: A Tech Startup Story and Seven Rules For Entrepreneurs, is published by History
Buff Media of Lapeer, Michigan and now available on Amazon.
To order a copy visit . Ask about our bulk sale discount for students.
Contact: Michael G. Spradlin
History Buff Media
810-338-2586
SOURCE History Buff Media
MENAFN24122024003732001241ID1109026738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.