Tech Veteran Shares Seven Rules For Entrepreneurs In New Memoir

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

For 16 years-10 of which as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer-Chris led Tollgrade from startup to a public company and was recognized

by Forbes, Fortune, Business 2.0, Bloomberg Personal Finance, and Week as

one of the best small companies in America.

In 2000, sales of Tollgrade's centralized telephone test systems reached $114 million.

That year, its value on the exchange also reached $2 billion. For his efforts, Chris was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young and by the Pittsburgh

Venture Capital Association. Chris was also named CEO Communicator of The Year by

the Public Relations Society of America.

About the new page turner, Mark Halperin, co-author of the seminal non-fiction political

thriller, Game Change said, "Come for the crafty, well-curated insights into building a

new company in the digital age; stay for the great family storytelling and the Mick

Jagger cameo. Chris Allison is a truly engaging narrator - part business wizard, part

pop culture historian, and part Frank McCourt (with more than a touch of Jerry Seinfeld thrown in). Hit It! is a true gift offering the reader a chance to both learn and laugh in

equal measures on every page."

Rich Lunak, former CEO of successful business incubator Innovation Works, said, "Told

with wit, wisdom and a lot of heart, Hit It takes you on a rollercoaster ride through the

highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Packed with personal anecdotes and hands-on

tips, this book is a critical guide for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to learn from a

veteran entrepreneur/investor who's been in the trenches and worked with hundreds of

start-ups."

Hit It!: A Tech Startup Story and Seven Rules For Entrepreneurs, is published by History

Buff Media of Lapeer, Michigan and now available on Amazon.

To order a copy visit . Ask about our bulk sale discount for students.

Contact: Michael G. Spradlin

History Buff Media

810-338-2586

SOURCE History Buff Media