The CEO's AI Playbook: A #1 Bestseller On Amazon And Essential Guide For Leading In The AI Era

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "CEOs must embrace Gen AI with intention in 2025 to stay ahead of the competition. The CEO's AI Playbook offers a practical, human-first framework for learning, applying, and leading Gen AI in your company, ensuring you not only survive but thrive in this transformative era," states Bolton.

Bolton's five-step CEO's Gen AI Framework, equips CEOs with the tools to:

Seize the Opportunity - Recognize and embrace Gen AI's transformative potential while taking a human-first approach to maximize value and mitigate risks.Commit to Deep - Dedicate time to hands-on experience with Gen AI tools to understand their capabilities and limitations firsthand.Develop a Gen AI Point of View - Develop a clear vision for how AI will integrate into your company's operations, grounded in purpose and values.Prepare the AI Class - Equip your workforce with the skills, confidence, and support needed to effectively leverage AI while addressing both excitement and anxiety.Show Humanity - Lead with purpose and empathy while integrating AI, focusing on creating value for all stakeholders in a way that elevates human potential.

This 5-star rated book has been enthusiastically received. A sampling of reviewers' comments include:

"The CEO's AI Playbook is exactly that: a practical, actionable guide for implementing Gen AI in an organization. The book presents frameworks, processes and tools that can be used to lead an organization into the Gen AI era."

"An empowering guide for anyone ready to unlock the possibilities of AI. Written in a clear and approachable style, the book shows how leaders-and everyday people-can harness AI to work smarter and make life easier, all while keeping people at the heart of the process."

" 'The CEO's AI Playbook', finally makes sense out of this new and critically important technology. And it's NOT just about the technology; more importantly, it about humanizing the technology - using it by humans for good for human impact. This book needs to be on every CEO's bookshelf!"

"As we approach 2025, companies with a robust Gen AI strategy and a workforce ready to embrace these tools will lead the charge. The CEO's AI Playbook equips leaders with the knowledge to make that vision a reality. Now is the time to act," emphasizes Bolton. "Don't miss out on leading your company into the future. Grab your copy of The CEO's AI Playbook today."

About Chuck Bolton

Chuck Bolton is an executive coach to CEOs and a seven-time bestselling author. As founder of The Bolton Group LLC, he provides leadership coaching and consulting in the medtech and healthtech sectors. Through The Reinvention Solution LLC, he delivers Gen AI education and consulting to B2B clients. His acclaimed

Gen AI for CEOs

and

Gen AI for Boards crash courses are essential learning for senior executives and board members seeking to create value through AI.

Contact: Chuck Bolton

612.229.1020

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Book website:

SOURCE Chuck Bolton