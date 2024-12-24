HISENSE TO UNVEIL AI YOUR LIFE VISION AT CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognised as the world No.1 in the 100-inch+ TV market, Hisense has set the global trend in large-screen with ever richer experiences. While product specifications are important, Hisense is constantly pushing boundaries to elevate every experience, connecting with people where they spend their time, and creating products that enhance life's most meaningful moments and inclusive for all.

As the Middle East continues to lead global smart home adoption rates and demand for large-screen TVs surges in the region, Hisense is well-positioned to deliver transformative solutions tailored to consumer lifestyles. Its advanced AI technologies are particularly relevant for Middle Eastern consumers, who increasingly seek energy-efficient innovations and seamless integration of devices for modern living.

For Hisense, AI isn't just a vision of the feature, but the backbone of product innovations, designed to simplify life and make every moment memorable. By integrating AI technology with cutting-edge Hi-View AI Engine, Hisense is enabled to deliver a more authentic, highly detailed, and vibrant viewing experience for everyone, integrated seamlessly to improve daily experiences and delivering unmatched energy efficiency.

From January 7-10, Hisense will be showcasing the very latest technological breakthroughs at the Central Hall Booth 16625 at the Las Vagas Convention Center, offering a glimpse into the future of unparalleled AI-driven lifestyle experiences.

A key theme of Hisense's booth is the scenario-based application of AI technology, reinforcing its leadership in TV and expertise in delivering outstanding picture quality, whilst providing visitors a first-hand experience of the integration of AI in transforming modern lifestyles. Featuring 17 immersive experiences and 58 technical highlights, Hisense will unveil a veritable suite of premium products, including ULED MiniLED TVs, Laser TVs and other smart home appliances, along with advanced applications in automative, commercial displays, healthcare and energy systems.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries.

Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, UEFA EURO 2020TM UEFA EURO 2024TM, FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website:

Photo -

SOURCE Hisense Middle East