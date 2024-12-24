H.I.G. Realty Announces Strategic Partnership With Queen Mary Bioenterprises Innovation Centre In London

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has signed a strategic partnership (the "Partnership") with Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre ("QMB"), with an agreement to deliver 40,000 square feet of incubator space at its flagship innovation centre in Whitechapel, London.

H.I.G. and its development partner, Lateral, a UK-based developer, will collaborate with Barts Life Sciences (BLS), Barts Health NHS Trust, Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), and the U.K. Department of Health & Social Care on this project, marking a significant milestone for the Whitechapel Life Science Cluster. The additional space will support the goal of creating a world-class life sciences cluster in the heart of Whitechapel, accelerating the development of life-changing healthcare treatments and outcomes.

Additionally, the development of a state-of-the-art incubator space and its shared services will create a venture-building environment and ecosystem, critical in attracting startup companies and spinouts. QMB's extensive experience operating incubator spaces will also help deliver long-term, high-quality jobs to the Whitechapel area, foster career pathways, and promote education in the life sciences and STEM sectors.

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with QMB in developing this first-class incubator space at Cavell Street. Our collaboration marks a significant step in creating a vibrant life sciences cluster in Whitechapel and furthering the growth of H.I.G.'s life sciences real estate platform in the U.K. By providing high-quality facilities and support services, we are cultivating an environment where innovative startups can thrive and contribute to groundbreaking health outcomes."

Ted Webster, Chairman of QMB, commented, "Our partnership with H.I.G. is an exciting opportunity to expand our proven model of supporting life science startups. The new space will enable us to nurture the next generation of innovative companies, providing them with the resources and conditions they need to succeed. We are committed to driving scientific advancement and delivering significant benefits to the local community and beyond."

About Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre

The existing QMB incubator opened in 2011 as London's first completely new-built facility for both early and late-stage chemistry and biology start-ups, offering 39,000 square feet of commercial wet laboratory and office space. QMB's long track record of supporting the growth of innovative companies and facilitating access to the world-class facilities at Queen Mary University of London's School of Medicine and Dentistry has proven a huge success. This proven expertise ensures that the new incubator space at Cavell Street will provide a nurturing environment for emerging life science companies to innovate and grow. For more information, visit qmbioenterprises .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67

billion

of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong,

H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:



H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.



H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.



H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993,

H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at

hig .