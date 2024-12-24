Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 51, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between December 16, 2024, and December 20, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors. The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation). The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation. Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): December 16, 2024 54,000 299.2671 16,160,423 December 17, 2024 54,000 296.6457 16,018,868 December 18, 2024 54,000 295.2625 15,944,175 December 19, 2024 54,000 294.9955 15,929,757 December 20, 2024 54,000 292.5185 15,795,999 Total accumulated during week 51 2024 270,000 295.7379 79,849,222 Total accumulated during the buyback program 7,236,000 300.7174 2,175,991,393

All purchases were conducted on

Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on December 20, 2024, to 7,236,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.



The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 51, 2024 Essity transactions week 51

