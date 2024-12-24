Saudi Reef Forum Sets New Milestones For Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Organized by the of Water, Environment and Agriculture, the three-day event was recognized by Guinness World Records as the most attended agricultural forum in the world, bringing together around 70 speakers and nearly 5,000 visitors, including representatives from entities, academia, businesses, local farms, and NGOs. The event highlighted the importance of rural communities and the role of public-private partnerships in rural development, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Saudi Vision 2030.

The forum commenced with addresses from HRH Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr Al Saud, Governor of Al-Ahsa, HRH Princess Mashael bint Saud Al Shalan,

Founding Partner of AEON Collective, and heads of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Minister HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen, and Vice Minister Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Al Mushaiti.

The opening panel session highlighted the significance of rural development and the contributions of the Saudi Reef Program, a $2.2 billion initiative designed to strengthen the agriculture sector by providing resources and job opportunities, thereby enhancing the role of small-scale farmers in the economy.

With a strong focus on dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, the forum saw international participation from leaders in innovation and sustainable development, including Prof. Allam Ahmed, President of World Association for Sustainable Development (WASD), May Hani, Senior Programme Officer and Lead of Rural Transformation and Inclusive Value Chains at Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Prof. Nathan Furr, Professor of Innovation Strategy and Technology at INSEAD, Saeed Shami, Senior Program Development and Implementation Expert at FAO, and Dr. Himanshu Mishra, Associate Professor at Environmental Science and Engineering at KAUST.

From presenting nature-inspired innovations such as engineered biochar from local waste for enhanced fertilization and irrigation, workshops on innovation and entrepreneurship to further equip agricultural workers in the audience, discussing state-wide initiatives to develop the sector worldwide, to forging partnerships for cross-sectoral collaboration, the forum was a platform for change in sustainable rural development.

Throughout the forum, five strategic agreements were signed between the Saudi Reef Program and various public and private sector entities, including with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Culinary Arts Authority, the King Khalid Foundation, Dan Company, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, and the National Agricultural Development Company. The partnerships are set to enhance cooperation in agriculture, training, and innovation, supporting sustainable advancement in rural areas.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Maha Aldhahi, Head of the Forum's Preparation Committee, emphasized the importance of international collaboration in achieving economic, environmental, and social sustainability, which the forum seeks to foster.

Running in parallel to the forum, the Saudi Reef Exhibition featured innovative technologies, produce, handicrafts, and sustainable agricultural methods, highlighting successful entrepreneurial ventures in rural areas. The forum included workshops led by local artisans and tours exploring Al-Ahsa's historic landmarks, providing participants with insights into traditional agricultural practices and rural crafts.

The Saudi Reef Forum has set a strong foundation for future initiatives, fostering collaboration and innovation to achieve a prosperous and sustainable future for the rural communities of Saudi Arabia. The forum's impact is far-reaching, as it not only strengthens local communities but also contributes to global frameworks for rural revitalization. By scaling local solutions, the forum exemplifies the balance between rural and urban development, promoting a harmonious and sustainable future.

