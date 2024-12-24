Safety Is The Ultimate Luxury: Chery's Flagship TIGGO 9 Makes Global Debut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TIGGO 9 features a brand-new family design, with a front end incorporating bionics principles, highlighting strength and safety. The vehicle's body follows the golden ratio to create visual harmony. Regarding safety, based on the concept of "Safety is Luxury," it meets global five-star standards and is equipped with an L2+ ADAS to ensure driving safety. In terms of smart technology, it comes with APA (Automatic Parking Assist), a large HD screen, and high-performance chips, setting a new benchmark for technological luxury. Luxury features include an extra-wide body, 10-point massage, "One-Touch Recline" function, and Sony audio system, all enhancing the SUV's comfort experience. For power, the PHEV version combines a 1.5T hybrid engine with a three-speed DHT gearbox for strong performance and a thermal efficiency of up to 44.5%. The ICE version has a 2.0TGDI engine and an 8AT transmission, showcasing exceptional performance.

The global debut of Chery TIGGO 9 reflects a precise understanding of consumer demand in the Middle East market and serves as a strong addition to Chery's global product portfolio.

