BAIYU Ventures Into U.S. Automotive Parts And Energy Storage Lithium Battery Related Businesses

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAIYU Holdings, has dispatched a professional operating team to launch a business in the dismantling of used cars and the sales of auto parts in the United States. The size of the automotive dismantling and parts remanufacturing in the United States reaches hundreds of billions of USD, presenting tremendous development potential. In the automotive aftermarket, 80% of the parts are remanufactured components, occupying a significant position in the market.

Previously, BAIYU Holdings Limited established BMYA NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY INC. This company primarily provides lithium iron phosphate batteries, lead-acid batteries, industrial valve-regulated batteries, automotive and electric vehicle batteries, energy storage batteries, and other related products and services. These are widely used in fields such as power and telecommunications, transportation and logistics, marine and automotive, aerospace, intelligent robots, electric tools, industrial energy storage and power generation, photovoltaic power generation, intelligent drones, electric vehicles, military equipment, and more. BMYA enjoys robust support from OEM/ODM manufacturers and boasts a comprehensive product supply chain. Additionally, it has formed strategic partnerships with multiple scientific research institutions.

About BAIYU Holdings Limited

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in December 2011. Initially, the company's primary business was providing lending and financial guarantee services to small and medium-sized enterprises or individuals, and it also developed operations and leasing services for used luxury cars in China. In 2020, through an asset reorganization, the company's main business was transformed into commodity trading and supply chain services. Building on this core business, the company has expanded into the renewable energy sector, encompassing the research and development, production, and sales of energy storage power supplies and lithium batteries, the construction and operation of charging and battery-swapping stations, and integrated services, as well as the dismantling of used cars and the sale of auto parts. Adhering to the development philosophy of "Innovation, Integrity, and Excellence," the company continues to deepen its presence in the renewable energy industry, striving to create more competitive environmentally friendly and energy-saving products for the markets it serves and enhancing its brand reputation. For more information, please visit .

