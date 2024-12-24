Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber-Based Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Fiber-Based Packaging was estimated at US$352.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$479.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the fiber-based packaging market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions as consumers and businesses prioritize environmental responsibility. The surge in e-commerce and food delivery services is further boosting the need for protective and customizable packaging that is both functional and eco-friendly.

Regulatory pressures to reduce single-use plastics, particularly in developed markets, are pushing manufacturers to adopt fiber-based packaging solutions that meet these compliance standards. Technological advancements in pulp processing and coating techniques are also enhancing the durability and versatility of fiber-based products, making them suitable for a broader range of applications and industries.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Fiber-Based Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Fiber-Based Packaging Market such as American Products LLC., AR Packaging Group AB, Footprint LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 46 companies featured in this Fiber-Based Packaging market report include:



American Products LLC

AR Packaging Group AB

Footprint LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

International Paper Company

KEYES Packaging Group

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Omni-Pac Group Rengo Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes