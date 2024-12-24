Fiber-Based Packaging Industry Forecast To 2030 Featuring Comprehensive Analysis Of 46 Major Companies - AR Packaging Group, Georgia-Pacific, International Paper Company, Omni-Pac Group & More
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Corrugated Boxes segment, which is expected to reach US$132.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Cartons segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $94.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $101.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber-Based Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Fiber-Based Packaging was estimated at US$352.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$479.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the fiber-based packaging market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions as consumers and businesses prioritize environmental responsibility. The surge in e-commerce and food delivery services is further boosting the need for protective and customizable packaging that is both functional and eco-friendly.
Regulatory pressures to reduce single-use plastics, particularly in developed markets, are pushing manufacturers to adopt fiber-based packaging solutions that meet these compliance standards. Technological advancements in pulp processing and coating techniques are also enhancing the durability and versatility of fiber-based products, making them suitable for a broader range of applications and industries.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Fiber-Based Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Fiber-Based Packaging Market such as American Products LLC., AR Packaging Group AB, Footprint LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Some of the 46 companies featured in this Fiber-Based Packaging market report include:
American Products LLC AR Packaging Group AB Footprint LLC Georgia-Pacific LLC Huhtamaki Oyj International Paper Company KEYES Packaging Group Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Omni-Pac Group Rengo Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 273
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $352.5 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $479.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession Fiber-Based Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Growth in Consumer Awareness for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging Increased Adoption of Fiber-Based Packaging in the Food and Beverage Industry Expansion of E-commerce Boosting Demand for Protective Fiber-Based Packaging Technological Innovations in Fiber Packaging for Enhanced Durability and Strength Growing Preference for Recyclable Packaging Among Retailers and Brands Surge in Demand for Lightweight Packaging Solutions to Reduce Transportation Costs Increased Focus on Zero-Waste Packaging Initiatives Across Industries Growth in Use of Fiber-Based Packaging for Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Products Rising Popularity of Customizable and Printed Fiber Packaging Solutions Increased Demand for Alternatives to Single-Use Plastic Packaging Expansion of Fiber Packaging Applications in Personal Care and Cosmetics
