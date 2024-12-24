Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs was estimated at US$2.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the Myelodysplastic Syndrome drugs market is driven by several factors, including increasing incidence rates, especially among older populations, and advancements in treatment options. The development of targeted therapies and novel combinations is enhancing the therapeutic landscape, providing patients with more effective management of the disease.

Furthermore, improved diagnostic techniques are facilitating earlier detection and better classification of MDS, enabling personalized treatment approaches. Ongoing research and clinical trials exploring the potential of immunotherapies and new drug classes are also contributing to the expansion of the market. Strategic collaborations between research institutions and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the pace of innovation, driving growth in this field.

Hypomethylating agents account for the largest share due to their established role in managing MDS, but the growth factor segment is also significant, especially for managing anemia associated with the disease. Treatment types include supportive care, low-intensity therapy, and high-intensity therapy, with supportive care continuing to play a crucial role in MDS management. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies dominate the market, though specialty pharmacies are seeing growth due to the increasing complexity of MDS treatment. North America remains the largest market due to higher MDS incidence and access to advanced healthcare.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Immunomodulatory Drugs segment, which is expected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.4%. The Hypomethylating Agents segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $585.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.7% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Market such as Amgen, BluePoint Laboratories, Celgene Corporation, Celgene Europe Limited, Johnson & Johnson and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs market report include:



Amgen

BluePoint Laboratories

Celgene Corporation

Celgene Europe Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Ltd. Corporation

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.

Sandoz

Shilpa Medicare Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc. Takeda

Key Attributes