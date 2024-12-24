Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Transformation was estimated at US$1.1 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the digital transformation market is driven by several factors, including the escalating need for businesses to increase efficiency and improve customer engagement in the face of global competition. The advent of COVID-19 accelerated the shift to digital operations, highlighting the necessity for robust digital infrastructure to support remote work, digital commerce, and online communication.

Additionally, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet and smart devices has made digital technologies more accessible, enabling more businesses to undertake digital transformation initiatives. Moreover, as consumer and regulatory demands for sustainability and transparency rise, businesses are leveraging digital solutions to meet these demands effectively.

These factors, coupled with the decreasing cost of digital technologies and the increasing value derived from data-driven strategies, ensure ongoing investment and innovation in digital transformation initiatives, positioning them as critical for long-term business success.

