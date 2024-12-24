Dubai Police In Collaboration With Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Organizes Future Housing Initiative Awareness Workshop

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 16 December 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment (MBRHE) in collaboration with the General Directorate of Training at Dubai has organized an awareness about the 'Future Housing' initiative in partnership with Emirates Islamic Bank. This workshop comes as part of MBRHE's commitment to promoting social sustainability and increasing community awareness about housing services. It represents a significant step aimed at achieving stabilities for families and encouraging community members to manage finances wisely and facilitate housing arrangements, supporting Dubai's vision of enhancing quality of life and citizen happiness. The representatives of the two parties have exchanged corporate souvenirs and discussed future means of cooperation in various fields.

Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, explained that this initiative embodies the principle of shared social responsibility. Through this initiative, MBRHE aims to collaborate with government and educational entities and seeks to provide essential awareness on available housing services and to emphasize on the importance of family stability as a top priority for the memebers of community.

Al Falasi also expressed appreciation for Emirates Islamic Bank's support as a key partner in this initiative, noting that this collaboration reflects the banking sector's dedication to supporting housing community efforts in Dubai and enhances opportunities to achieve shared goals in sustainability and inclusivity.

The 'Future Housing' initiative launched recently aims to organize a series of workshops to raise community awareness about housing services; MBRHE recently organized the first awareness workshop at the Dubai Police headquarters.

The initiative's activities include awareness workshops focused on five main pillars: housing services, financial services, the building process (before, during, and after construction), as well as showcasing MBRHE's current and future projects. The event also featured an interactive Q&A session and incentive prizes for attendees.