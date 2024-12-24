Justmarkets Celebrates Key Milestones From 2024

(MENAFN- B2Press) JustMarkets concludes 2024 with notable achievements that highlight their ongoing focus on reliable and smart solutions for the worldwide trading community.

Dubai - The outgoing year marked the company's 12th anniversary, a milestone underscoring JustMarkets' long-standing presence in the sector. Over these years, the broker achieved numerous victories, earned 50+ awards, and welcomed more than 2 million traders from 180+ countries. They remain focused on growth, aiming even higher in the upcoming year.

Throughout 2024, JustMarkets actively engaged with the global trading community by participating in key industry events, including the iFX Expo, Mumbai Expo, and Dubai Expo. These platforms provided opportunities to connect with stakeholders, clients, and partners, further solidifying JustMarkets' position in fintech.

The company was also recognized with several industry awards, including Best CFD Broker in the World, Best IB/Affiliate Programme in the World, and Most Reliable Broker 2024, as well as a win at the UF Awards APAC 2024. These titles reflect the JustMarkets' focus on meeting all the trading needs and financial goals of their clients and partners.

In 2024, JustMarkets upgraded their platform with native trading capabilities for the mobile app, which crucially simplifies access for traders. The company also expanded their range of trading instruments & pairs and implemented a reduction in spreads on XAU/USD (gold) by up to 10% across all trading account types.

The year featured a series of trading contests designed to engage and reward JustMarkets' global community. Events like the Jiwa Contest, Golden Contest, #iLoveJustMarkets, and the Ramadan Trading Contest offered opportunities for traders to test their skills and earn prizes. The Trade and Win Contest with Cikgu Amoi further reinforced the company's commitment to recognizing and supporting their dedicated investors.

One of the greatest annual highlights was the Grand Gala Dinner - an event that brought together traders and partners to acknowledge their contributions and present exciting awards. The evening also provided guests with exceptional entertainment, dining, and a chance to engage directly with the JustMarkets team and network with like-minded people.

As the year closes, JustMarkets is preparing for 2025 with plans to introduce new features, broaden offerings, and continue enhancing trading conditions. The company is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of the market and supporting the success of their growing community in the upcoming year.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022