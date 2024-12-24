Multichannel Order Management Market Worth USD 6.5 Billion By 2031, Driving Seamless Commerce Solutions Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multichannel Order Management Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global multichannel order management market generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Businesses track and account for orders from several sales channels using multichannel order management. These consist of wholesale, retail, and inventory used by online marketplaces and other businesses. For a variety of reasons, several departments require order information. A vital step in this process is disseminating this knowledge throughout the business. When there is a single, undisputed inventory data source that all stakeholders can openly access, a difficult layer of alignment is eliminated.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global multichannel order management market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end use vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on component, the software segment held the largest share of more than two-thirds of the global multichannel order management market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the services segments.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment was the largest in 2021, capturing over two-thirds of the global multichannel order management market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the and segments.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on deployment mode, the cloud based segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing more than two-thirds of the global multichannel order management market share, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the on-premises segment.Based on application, the inventory management segment was the largest in 2021, capturing over one-third of the global multichannel order management market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the order fulfillment segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.5% through 2031. The report also mentions the channel integration and others segments.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global multichannel order management market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Leading players of the global multichannel order management market analyzed in the research include Brightpearl, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Leading players of the global multichannel order management market analyzed in the research include Brightpearl, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, SAP SE, and Newfold Digital Inc. 