Hitachi Delivers A Turnkey Rail Solution For Ho Chi Minh City's First Urban Railway Line 1 In Vietnam

TOKYO & HO CHI MINH, Dec 24, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") has delivered a complete electrical and mechanical system for Ho Chi Minh City urban railway Line 1 in Vietnam, and the new line opened on December 22.

Line 1 is the first urban railway project in Ho Chi Minh City. It is a 19.7 km railway line (underground section has 3stations and elevated section has 11 stations) that connects Ben Thanh Station in the centre of Ho Chi Minh City toSuoi Tien Terminal Station in the northeast of the city where there is an important bus terminal heading to the northern provinces.

The line was constructed with the funds of a yen loan provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Hitachi supplied the system including 17 train sets (51 cars), state-of-the-art Communications- Based Train Control(CBTC) signalling system, telecommunication system including wireless train radio system, power supply system, platform screen doors, automatic fare collection system, overhead wire and track construction, and rail yard facilities.

In Vietnam, the rapid increase in road traffic volumes resulting from economic growth has become a serious issue. Through this project, Hitachi will support the growth of more sustainable transportation.

