Singapore Power Market Outlook To 2035 - Market Trends, Regulations, And Competitive Landscape

The "Singapore Power Outlook to 2035, Update 2024 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses the power market structure of Singapore and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.

Report Scope



Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy



Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Natural gas to continue dominate Singapore power generation mix.

1.2 Solar PV to continue its dominance in renewable power.

2 Introduction

3 Singapore Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis

4 Singapore Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals



Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023 Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 Singapore Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

4.5 Singapore Power Market, Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges



Drivers Restraints

5 Singapore Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Thermal Power Policy

5.2 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.3 Policy Snapshot

5.4 Renewable Energy Targets

5.5 Electricity Act, 2002 (Amendment) Act, 2018

5.6 National Energy Policy

5.7 Auctions

5.8 Solar PV Subsidies



Simplified Credit Treatment Scheme (SCT)

Enhanced Central Intermediary Scheme (ECIS) Renewable Energy Certificates (REC)

5.9 SolarNova Program

5.10 Net metering

5.11 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

5.12 Tax Incentive for Energy Saving Equipment

5.13 Singapore's Carbon Tax

5.14 National Hydrogen Strategdy

6 Singapore Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

7 Singapore Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Grid Interconnection

8 Singapore Power Market, Major Generating Companies



Sembcorp Industries

China Huaneng Group

Engie YTL Corporation

