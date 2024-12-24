Smart Home Dashboard 2Q 2024: Strategic Insight Into The Connected Home Market
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Dashboard 2Q 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Smart Home Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the connected home market.
Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology and Definitions Executive Summary Industry Benchmarks Smart Home Device Ownership Smart Home Device Purchasing Control Platforms and Ecosystems
