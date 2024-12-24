(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Processing Outlook to 2028- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report encompasses an updated and comprehensive overview of the global landscape of gas processing plants, covering active, planned, and announced facilities worldwide.

Global gas processing capacity is expected to grow by around 7.2% from 628.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2024 to around 674.3 bcfd by 2028. The Middle East is expected to add the highest gas processing capacity globally with about 18.3 bcfd by 2028. Among countries, Russia is expected to add the highest new build capacity of 8.3 bcfd globally by 2028.



It includes essential information such as the name of the plant, the operator, the type of plant, the start year, the methods used for processing or conditioning the gas, and the overall gas processing capacity of each facility. This detailed data provides a thorough understanding of the existing infrastructure and future developments in the gas processing sector.







Additionally, the report segments planned and announced gas processing capacity by region, key countries, and leading companies, offering a granular view of where significant growth and expansion are anticipated. It also presents a region-wise capital expenditure outlook for the years 2024 to 2028, delineating how investments are distributed geographically and among key industry players. This financial analysis aids stakeholders in identifying high-potential areas for investment and strategic development.

Furthermore, the report details the major planned and announced capacities of gas processing plants up to the year 2028, providing a forward-looking perspective on the expansion of gas processing capabilities globally.





Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Gas Processing Capacity Outlook to 2028



Key Highlights

Global Gas Processing Capacity by Region and Facility Type Global Planned and Announced Gas Processing Capacity by Key Countries and Companies

02. Global Gas Processing Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2028



Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Region

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Companies

03. Major Project Announcements and Cancellations



Key Project Announcements Stalled and Cancelled Projects

04. Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Facility Type



Top 10 Global Planned and Announced Major Dehydration-Type Gas Processing Plants

Top 10 Global Planned and Announced Major Fractionation-Type Gas Processing Plants Top 10 Global Planned and Announced Major Sweetening-Type Gas Processing Plants

05. North America Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2028



Gas Processing Capacity in North America by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in North America by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in North America by Key Companies

06. Middle East Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2028



Gas Processing Capacity in the Middle East by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in the Middle East by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in the Middle East by Key Companies

07. FSU Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2028



Gas Processing Capacity in the FSU by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in the FSU by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in the FSU by Key Companies

08. Europe Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2028



Gas Processing Capacity in Europe by Country and Facility Type New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Europe by Key Countries and Key Companies

09. Africa Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2028



Gas Processing Capacity in Africa by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Africa by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Africa by Key Companies

10. Asia Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2028



Gas Processing Capacity in Asia by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Asia by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Asia by Key Companies

11. South America Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2028



Gas Processing Capacity in South America by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in South America by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in South America by Key Companies

12. Oceania Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2028



Gas Processing Capacity in Oceania by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Oceania by Key Countries New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Oceania by Key Companies

13. Caribbean Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2028

Gas Processing Capacity in the Caribbean by Country and Facility Type

14. Appendix

