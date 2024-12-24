Net Zero Strategies In The Power Sector Strategic Intelligence Research: Focus On Renewable Energy, Hydrogen, & Smart Grid And Digitalization
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Net Zero Strategies in the Power Sector - Strategic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
All major economies have committed to reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with advanced economies aiming for net zero emissions by 2050. This will reduce the demand for power generated by fossil-fuel power generation and increase the demand for renewable energy.
Most major power companies have set both interim and long-term emissions targets. Orsted has the lowest emissions intensity of the 20 major power companies analyzed for this report and has achieved the most significant reduction in emissions intensity between 2021 and 2023.
This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies. This report covers the ESG - Environmental theme.
The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage. Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of artificial intelligence by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the power industry. Stay up to date on the industry's major players and where they sit in the value chain. Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Why Power Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy
Strategy 1: Renewable Energy
Strategy 2: Hydrogen
Strategy 3: Smart Grid and Digitalization
Who is Winning the Race to Net Zero?
Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
E.ON Enel Engie Iberdrola EDF RWE Vattenfall Orsted American Electric Power CLP Holdings AES Berkshire Hathaway Exelon Duke Energy Jera Southern Company Entergy Dominion Energy NextEra Enery Hydro-Quebec FirstEnergy Western Power SSE Ayrton Uniper Siemens General Electric Kairos Power Kitepower BlueFloat Energy
For more information about this report visit
CONTACT:
